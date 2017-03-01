School 'fight club' footage goes viral

A fight at Kyogle High School has been 'dealt with internally'.

SHOCKING footage of Kyogle High School students fighting has gone viral, sparking fears a student could seriously be injured if the trend continues.

A two minute video titled 'one punch kills' featuring three separate fights has been viewed more than 30,000 times since being posted on social media by North Coast Crime yesterday.

A still from footage of a fight at a Northern Rivers High School. North Coast Crime

In the first clip, two female students are seen standing face to face in front of the classroom, while the person behind the phone camera calls: "start swinging".

A teacher pleads "no" at least six times while pulling the fight apart. Afterwards the teacher uses her mobile phone while the pupils walk away.

In the second clip, two female students can be seen pushing each other in the face, while onlookers laugh. Two teachers pull the fight apart.

In the third clip two male students fight, throwing punches at each other's heads, while onlookers scream and cheer.

Eventually students pull the pair apart and shout "stop".

A fourth video available on You Tube shows two girls fighting, with a ground of teachers required to pull them apart.

A Department of Education spokesman confirmed it was investigating with police.

"NSW government schools, including Kyogle High School, do not tolerate any violence or inappropriate behaviour, and take appropriate disciplinary action in every case that comes to light," he said.

"The school is not aware of any serious injuries resulting from the incidents referred to."

Richmond Local Area Command officers attended Kyogle High School today to investigate the matter with a police liaison officer.

"It's the understanding of police that two of the clips are from last year," Inspector Doug Conners said.

"One year was from approximately a month ago and one was very recent.

"The school has taken a very strong stance against violence and has dealt with the matters internally.

"At this time there has been no formal police action taken.

"However police are certainly able to take action if victims of school yard violence report the assaults to police.

"Violence within the community is always a concern and as individuals, victims can report it direct to police."

An Education spokesman said Kyogle High School has a strict mobile device use policy and disciplinary action will be taken against students "found to have been filming inappropriately".

"The school strongly discourages any dissemination or promotion of inappropriate footage because it encourages the behaviour and puts students' safety at risk," he said.

"Staff are trained to manage inappropriate behaviour, and this can include calling police if necessary."

Parents took to social media to express their concerns over the footage.

"By continuing to post this (video) you are also re-enforcing the desire to be seen and feeding these kids the desire for accolades and notoriety," said Lee Zammit.

NSW Teachers' Federation said they were unable to comment.