Fears Samuel 'Sammo' Thompson met with foul play

MISSING 22-year-old Samuel Thompson is believed to have met with foul play and police are looking into connections with "unsavoury types".

The homicide squad is now involved in the investigation along with 40 detectives to help locate Mr Thompson, who was last seen in Albion last week.

Police investigations have since identified Mr Thompson's distinct bright orange Ford Mustang, bearing number plates SAMMO, at Deepwater Bend Reserve, Bald Hills on Tuesday March 7 after 1pm.

Investigations have revealed the car was left at Deepwater Bend until midnight on Tuesday before leaving for NSW on Wednesday morning.

Samuel Thompson’s distinctive burnt-orange Ford Mustang was recovered in northern NSW.

The car was found abandoned in NSW on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Tim Trezise said police now believed Mr Thompson may have been involved with "unsavoury" characters.

"We now suspect foul play was involved," he said.

"It's of grave concern to the family and we are doing everything in our power to locate Sam. He certainly wasn't in any trouble that we're aware of. As to his connections with unsavoury types, we're still looking into that."

Inspector Trezise said there had been no contact with family or friends and no use of social media

He said Mr Thompson's behaviour had been completely out of character.

Inspector Trezise said police had received a lot of calls to Crime Stoppers, and that police were now looking at the man's 'connections'.