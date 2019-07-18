Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
News

Fears for missing woman and children

18th Jul 2019 6:12 AM

Police say they hold serious concerns for a woman and three children who have been missing since last week.

Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street, Narangba, on July 11 with the children, a one-year-old boy and two girls, aged 4 and 9.

Police say it is possible the woman and children are travelling in the Brisbane area.

Ms Robson is described as Caucasian, around 168cm tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or know the whereabouts of her and the children are being urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Top Stories

    100 homes, 400 jobs on hold at Ballina development

    premium_icon 100 homes, 400 jobs on hold at Ballina development

    Council News A DEVELOPER is taking Ballina Shire Council to court over ongoing delays to a new residential development, which is leaving landowners in limbo.

    Man accused of setting Lennox flat on fire with woman inside

    premium_icon Man accused of setting Lennox flat on fire with woman inside

    News He's charged with damaging a property with intent to endanger a life

    Call for cameras to catch beach hoons at South Ballina

    premium_icon Call for cameras to catch beach hoons at South Ballina

    News Resident is sick of the 'disregard' of the no-vehicle sanctuary zone