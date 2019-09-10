Fears families will be disadvantaged by legal funding change

Community legal services across NSW will no longer be funded to provide a child protection support program.

Marian Faa

A LEGAL service provider fears Northern Rivers families could be worse off after funding for an intervention program was stripped from community legal centres.

Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre principal solicitor Ken Beilby said removing funding from the Care Partners program from the local organisations would impact communities across the Northern Rivers.

"Our work helps supports parents to create safe environments, keep their children and make families stronger and more secure," Mr Beilby said.

"This decision threatens that work and will have real impact on families that need our help."

There are 12 community legal centres across the state, and Legal Aid NSW has been providing each one with funding for the Care Partners program.

The program's workers engaged with parents and guardians, providing them legal help when they experience early intervention approaches from the Department of Family and Community Services.

The service can provide early intervention assistance, help families to understand care plans, safety plans and the family group conferencing process as well as a host of other matters relating to FACS processes.

Mr Beilby said the NRCLC had been given two months' notice that their "already limited child protection funding" would be cut from October 31.

"This funding program was reviewed and the decision made without engaging with or consulting organisations like ours that deliver these services," he said.

"Our clients are vulnerable and experiencing high levels of multiple disadvantage."

Mr Beilby said 95 per cent of their clients in the past year were women, 73 per cent of whom were experiencing or at risk of violence.

He said 33 per cent of clients identified as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, or both.

"All of our clients were experiencing financial hardship," he said.

He said NSW's 12 community legal centres help more than 800 families who are interacting with the child protection system each year.

A Legal Aid spokeswoman said the service would not be cut and they expected no one to be disadvantaged by the change.

She said while funding of the program through community legal centres was due to end in June, this was extended to October 31 "to allow management of any transition".

She said there had been a "significant reduction" in children going into out-of-home care in NSW and that CLCs had provided a relatively small number of legal services.

She said the Northern Rivers CLC provided one legal task and 29 legal representations in the last financial year.

But Mr Beilby said Legal Aid representatives they met with during a review of the program "weren't aware of the full scope of the work that was being performed", including very early intervention and community education.

"The end goal is to remove the court process," he said.

"It's to engage with families early so children are protected ... in their home."

He said many of their clients also had a perception and trust issue with any government department when child protection procedures were afoot and feared engagement with the program may be affected by the removal of a third-party organisation

"A lot of our clients see them as the people who are trying to take their children away," he said.