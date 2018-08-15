CRUSHING HORROR: Dozens killed after bridge collapse

ITALY'S ambulance service says there are "dozens of dead" after a motorway bridge collapsed in Genoa.

Italy's deputy minister said at least 30 people were believed to have died.

A baby is among the victims, local media reported.

This photo released by the Italian firefighters shows the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy. Picture: AP

Rescuers work among the rubble of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy. Picture: AP

The area's regional governor has reportedly said the death toll is expected to rise significantly.

OMG. An aeral view of the tragedy in #Genoa, where a major motorway bridge has collapsed. This is appalling. #Italy

via @belcastrotw pic.twitter.com/jodF6eIUP8 — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) August 14, 2018

Amalia Tedeschi, a firefighter, told RAI state TV at least 20 vehicles had been involved in the collapse during a sudden and violent storm in the northern port city of Genoa.

A bridge has collapsed in Genoa, Italy. Picture: Google

At least four people have been pulled alive from vehicles in the rubble that fell into an industrial area below the bridge and were being transported by helicopter to a hospital.