Rescue workers at Italy's bridge collapse
Breaking

CRUSHING HORROR: Dozens killed after bridge collapse

by Staff writers
15th Aug 2018 1:50 AM

ITALY'S ambulance service says there are "dozens of dead" after a motorway bridge collapsed in Genoa.

Italy's deputy minister said at least 30 people were believed to have died.

A baby is among the victims, local media reported.

This photo released by the Italian firefighters shows the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy. Picture: AP
Rescuers work among the rubble of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy. Picture: AP
The area's regional governor has reportedly said the death toll is expected to rise significantly.

Amalia Tedeschi, a firefighter, told RAI state TV at least 20 vehicles had been involved in the collapse during a sudden and violent storm in the northern port city of Genoa.

A bridge has collapsed in Genoa, Italy. Picture: Google
At least four people have been pulled alive from vehicles in the rubble that fell into an industrial area below the bridge and were being transported by helicopter to a hospital.

Dog teams are on hand as rescue teams try and locate any survivors.

 

This photo released by the Italian firefighters, cars are seen among the rubble of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa. Picture: AP
Ms Tedeschi said the bridge had mostly fallen on rail tracks 100 metres below, taking "cars and trucks" with it.

The Italian Transport Minister says the bridge collapse is likely to be "an immense tragedy".

Firefighters told The Associated Press that there are concerns about gas lines.

This image shows the collapsed bridge with the remaining structure in the background.
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 firefighters were responding to the accident.

"We are following minute by minute the situation of the bridge collapse in Genoa," Mr Salvini said on Twitter.

He later reportedly said that spending on safety of Italians should come before budget constraints.

The disaster occurred on a highway that connects Italy to France and other vacation resorts on the eve of a major Italian holiday, Ferragosto.

The Morandi Bridge is a main thoroughfare connecting the A10 highway that goes toward France and the A7 highway that continues north toward Milan.

ANSA said authorities suspected that a structural weakness caused the collapse.

Photos published by the ANSA news agency on its website showed a huge gulf between two sections of the highway.

Video captured the sound of a man screaming: "Oh God, oh, God."

Huge section of Highway Bridge collapses in Genoa, Italy. Picture: Supplied
Other images showed a green truck that had stopped on the bridge just metres short of the gaping hole in the bridge.

The Polcevera viaduct of the A10 motorway, called the Ponte Morandi bridge, crosses the Polcevera stream in Genoa between the districts of Sampierdarena and Cornigliano.

Rescues work among the rubble of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy. Picture: AP
The elevated road is located over a river, railroad tracks and buildings.

The bridge, designed by the engineer Riccardo Morandi, was built between 1963 and 1967 by the Italian Society for Water Pipelines.

Rescue workers at the scence of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa.
