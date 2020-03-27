Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Fears caravans ‘cruise ships of the Outback’

by Nicholas McElroy
27th Mar 2020 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLANDERS are reportedly flocking to remote parts of the state in an attempt to avoid the coronavirus.

The influx of visitors to southwest Queensland, defying orders from authorities to stay home, is creating anxiety for some residents of remote communities.

Those in remote regions don't have the same access to the same medical services available in metropolitan areas.

Drought and emergency management Minister David Littleproud says he has written to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk calling for calm and to further mitigate risks of virus spread.

Queensland Federal MP David Littleproud says caravans could become the “cruise ships of the Outback’. File picture
Queensland Federal MP David Littleproud says caravans could become the “cruise ships of the Outback’. File picture

"Unfortunately this action could turn caravans into the cruise ships of the outback if someone is infected and spreads it in small communities with the health resources to support them," Mr Littleproud said in a statement.

He said some regional mayors have told him of their concerns about the issue.

Meanwhile rural doctors have reminded those who live in isolated communities their towns aren't protected from the spread of the virus.

coronaviruspromo

"Cases of coronavirus have already been confirmed in numerous rural communities," says Dr Adam Coltzau.

"But some rural Australians are still walking around in La-La Land, thinking COVID-19 is only a big city issue.

"This couldn't be further from the truth."
Dr Coltzau is who is leading the COVID-19 response for the Rural Doctors Association of Australia and Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine. He said people should self-isolate at home and work from home wherever possible.

Originally published as Fears caravans 'cruise ships of the Outback'

More Stories

caravaning caravans coronavirus cruise ships editors picks social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern Rivers couple at sea for 20 days to be quarantined

        premium_icon Northern Rivers couple at sea for 20 days to be quarantined

        News A NORTHERN Rivers couple on a cruise ship which has been at sea for weeks are waiting to be told what will happen after the announcement Western Australians onboard...

        Ammo sales are 'mega' at Northern Rivers gun shop

        premium_icon Ammo sales are 'mega' at Northern Rivers gun shop

        News Like the rush on toilet paper, staff can’t explain sales increase

        Anonymous woman’s show of kindness to Centrelink queue

        premium_icon Anonymous woman’s show of kindness to Centrelink queue

        Community The kind gesture of a Brunswick Heads woman will warm your heart

        Indecision causes grief for hairdressers

        premium_icon Indecision causes grief for hairdressers

        News THE government’s shifting position on hairdressers has meant an anxious wait for...