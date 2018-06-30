'Fearless' swimmers are in the fast lane

TOP TEAM: At Swimming North Coast Championships in Lismore, the Trinity Lismore Swimming Club fielded the largest contingent and took out first place at the Trinity Aquatic Centre. Assistant coach Hal Holley is on far right.

TOP TEAM: At Swimming North Coast Championships in Lismore, the Trinity Lismore Swimming Club fielded the largest contingent and took out first place at the Trinity Aquatic Centre. Assistant coach Hal Holley is on far right.

DUAL silver medallist at London Paralympic Games, Taylor Corry, set a world record for 50m butterfly S14 classification at the recent Swimming North Coast Championships in Lismore.

Corry was one of the 39 athletes from the Trinity Lismore Swimming Club who fielded the largest contingent at the recent event held on June 16 to 17 at the Trinity Aquatic Centre and helped the club take out the championship.

Club coach Simon Watkins said the championships are run at two venues, Trinity and Forster, with the results from each being combined to determine the overall placings across the Swimming North Coast area.

"We had a special treat for the crowd and the supporters in particular as one of our team, Taylor Corry broke broke the world record for 50 metres butterfly S14 classification," he said.

"Between both venues nearly 300 swimmers competed in age groups which span from nine years and Under to 17 and Over and Trinity Lismore Swimming Club had 39 swimmers competing which was the largest team from any club entered."

Watkins said his swimmers put their hearts into the pool.

"Our swimmers raced fearlessly all weekend swimming in multiple events in quick succession so with little rest and recovery time but achieving fantastic results and huge personal best times," he said.

"Over the course of day one, as the results were coming in, it was clear that Trinity were doing very well as many Swimming North Coast, Swimming NSW and Swimming Australia records were being broken and higher level competitions were being qualified for by our swimmers."

Watkins said by the end of day one, Trinity were 1300 points ahead of the closest rivals Port Macquarie and came back for day two determined to widen the gap even further.

"The great performances from the previous day continued, records kept falling, medals kept coming and Team Trinity continued to dominate," he said.

"The championship finished with the freestyle relays and Trinity cleaned up winning five out of eight relays, coming second in two and third in the other."

He said as the overall scores were calculated the champion team for 2018 was announced as Trinity Lismore Swimming Team finishing 2500 points clear of Coffs Harbour, with Port Macquarie in third place.

Team Trinity swimmers

Age Championship Placings

9/U Boys - 1st Blake Kilburn

10 Years Girls - 1st Alanna Bromhead

11 Years Boys - 1st Harry Kilburn

12 Years Boys - 3rd Maalik Moston

13 Years Girls - 1st Tylah Crabtree

13 Years Girls - 2nd Sophie Mayes

14 Years Boys - 2nd Aidan Jensen

15 Years Girls - 2nd Lauryn Bromhead

15 Years Girls - 3rd Georgia Wells

17/O Women - 1st Taylor Corry

17/O Men - 2nd Jack Hosking

Multi-class Champion

Women - 1st Taylor Corry

Distance Champion

13/U Girls - 1st Tylah Crabtree

14/O Women - 2nd Macy Jensen

14/O Men - 1st Jack Hosking

14/O Men - 3rd Aidan Jensen

Open Champions

Women - 1st Tylah Crabtree

Men - 1st Jack Hosking

Team Trinity top point scorers;

Women - Taylor Corry 557 points

Women - Tylah Crabtre 525 points

Men - Jack Hosking 457 points

Men - Aidan Jensen 405 points