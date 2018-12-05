Fearless seniors' bold lives on screen

NINE Northern Rivers seniors star in a collection of inspirational short films showcasing the surprisingly bold lives of nine locals aged 75 and over, with two of the living in the Ballina Shire.

The short film project is called Fearless, and it will be released online from today, as a result of a Screenworks initiative in partnership with Feros Care and supported by The Bakery Media Production.

All nine seniors star in a short film about their lifestyles and receive a 'story producer' credit for helping to create their documentaries.

The seniors involved are:

Royden Ainsworth, Ballina (80 years): A seasoned jazz musician and composer, Royden can't imagine his life without music. He is still composing, organising gigs and playing regularly with his two jazz bands across the Northern Rivers region.

Klaas Nierop, Ballina (87 years): Klaas loves his outdoors lifestyle. He and his beloved dog, Wolfie live on a boat in Ballina harbour. He kayaks, cycles, swims and visits the gym to stay strong and it shows.

Wendy Taylor, Suffolk Park (79 years): Wendy is a creative force to be reckoned with and one of her (many) mantras is "Don't go beige with age!" She posts her inspirational musings on growing older and shares her fashion secrets with her Instagram followers @WendysThirdAct.

Peter Warner, Lismore/Tweed (87 years): Peter is keen for another ocean adventure with his old Tongan crew mate. He sails a yacht into the ocean and organises a drone to capture the results.

Margaret Fisher, Byron Bay (88 years): Margaret is a tennis nut and practices daily in Byron Bay with her dog Coach Leo. She travelled to Croatia in October to compete in the World Senior Tennis Championships.

Julie Crow, Suffolk Park (76 years): Julie is vibrant and strong. She proves it by challenging herself to swing upside down from a circus trapeze for the first time ever.

Nina Milenko Marzi, Byron Bay (97 years): Nina charms everyone she meets. She credits drumming, dancing, friendship and shopping for her colourful Byron Bay lifestyle.

Berenice Lancaster, Byron Bay (77 years): A self-confessed swimming addict, Berenice swims across Byron Bay every morning and her latest overseas jaunt was an ocean-trek holiday, swimming around the Greek Islands.

Feather Thompson, Byron Bay (82 years): Feather is a local legend who refuses to change as she ages, she's still dancing up a storm to the live bands in the Byron pubs and sunbakes nude on its beaches.

DOCO: Lismore's Peter Warner with his crew mate Mano Totau, filmed by The Bakery Media's Simon Baker. Stacey Baker

Screenworks' CEO, Ken Crouch is impressed by the commitment shown by the Fearless participants.

"One of the most incredible things about this initiative has been the commitment shown by the seniors since the initial application stage. Many of them have genuinely stepped up and learnt new skills to be able to bring their stories to the screen, ably assisted by the team at The Bakery Media Production."

"This eclectic and appealing collection gives these seniors the chance to have their voices heard and share their escapades with the world."

PERFORMANCE: Ballina Shire resident Klaas Nierop, 87, loves the outdoors and is part of the Fearless project. Louise Hodgson

Feros CEO, Jennene Buckley said that they are proud to release these stories of seniors who are challenging the traditional views on ageing.

"We are thrilled with the personalities and stories that this project has uncovered, and we'd love for these films to surprise, charm and inspire people. Ultimately we're confident that our nine Fearless seniors are going to crush those boring old stereotypes about growing older"