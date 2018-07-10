Fearless oldies wanted for short documentary

Screenworks and Feros Care are searching for 10 people aged 75 or over to be featured in a series of short documentary films as part of a new innovative project called FEARLESS.

ARE you 75 or older and fearless? Would you get a tattoo, fly on the trapeze or run a triathlon?

Then you could be the perfect candidate for new short documentary Fearless which aims to smash the traditional stereotypes that surround ageing.

Screenworks and Feros Care will select 10 seniors who will then have the chance to learn new skills and will receive a writer/director credit for a film.

Screenworks and Feros Care have put a callout for applicants - no experience is necessary, but a fearless and bold attitude is.

As part of the project, each local senior will be supported and guided by professional filmmakers - the Fearless Production Mentors from The Bakery Media Production - to develop, create and produce their short documentary about a bold challenge they undertake or their fearless lifestyle.

Screenworks Chairperson, Deb McBride said: "We've designed Fearless to be a way for local seniors to acquire basic filmmaking skills so that they are able to tell their own stories and be a part of a collection of inspirational short films that celebrate growing older."

"All of these exciting films will be unveiled at an exclusive red-carpet VIP event later this year and we will also distribute them as far and wide as possible online and at film festivals."

As part of the project, each Fearless senior will be asked to film their daring challenge and deliver this footage to the Project Mentors who will edit it along with a filmed interview to create the final film. All applicants will be encouraged to enlist a good friend, family member, volunteer or carer to assist them throughout this project.

Feros Care's Marketing & Communications Consultant, Tarnya Sim said that she is most excited to discover stories that challenge typical views on ageing.

"We're looking for seniors with fearless attitudes to life and who are ready to commit to their next bold ambition. If you've always wanted to get a tattoo or fly on the trapeze or if you're already a dedicated ocean swimmer or in training for your next triathlon, then we really want to help you to star in a film documenting it."

Both organisations are also encouraging younger people who can convince their older family member to get involved and be fearless.

Fearless is happening between early September and mid-November 2018. Applications close on Sunday August 12 2018.

Detailed guidelines, application forms and more information about how to apply are available from Screenworks' website - www.screenworks.com.au/fearless or you can contact the Screenworks office direct on (02) 6681 1188 or coord@screenworks.com.au