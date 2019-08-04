Fear and faith explored at Writers Festival sessions

Leigh Sales will bring her third book, Any Ordinary Day, to Byron Writers Festival in August.

THE worst day of your life will likely begin like any other.

And the things we dread most are usually among those we're least likely to be affected by.

Fear of tragedy and resilience in the face of it was discussed at length in sessions involving the ABC's 7.30 host Leigh Sales at Byron Writers Festival on Saturday.

Interviewed at the festival by Rosemary Milsom, Sales recalled how a series of events - a near-death experience when she was eight months pregnant with her second child, health scares with her eldest and then the breakdown of her marriage - on top of 25 years' experience as a journalist and seeing "horrible aberrations of life” during her daily work, led her to look in the face of others' tragic circumstances.

"I felt like it would feel like staring at the sun but I felt like I couldn't look away,” Sales said.

"I just was fearful of what was on my own show all the time.

"I felt like when is it going to be my turn.”

In a panel session alongside writer Chloe Hooper (The Arsonist) and World Vision Australia Chief advocate Tim Costello, Sales said her research was almost therapy at first.

But it ultimately developed into a multi-layered tale of fear and survival in her book, Any Ordinary Day.

She said a key lesson from the book was the vital nature of human connection.

"When people go through something tough, don't make them pariahs, just accompany them,” she said.

"People compound that (pain) if they just disappear.”

Sales also recalled finding a fresh appreciation for religious faith, although it's not something she personally subscribes to.

"I came to see that for some people their religious faith was ... the only thing that got them through what had happened to them,” she said.

Mr Costello said he'd doubted his own faith "all the time” but felt it was still important.

"I regard the opposite of faith as fear,” he said.

"People want to know that in suffering, we're not abandoned.”

Ms Hooper, who wrote about the man responsible for the Black Saturday bushfires, said even without faith, stories could offer hope to "withstand horrors”.

"Those of us who might not have faith in a god, we also have faith in stories,” Ms Hooper said.

"Part of storytelling is about how we find it in ourselves to keep going.”

Ms Hooper said, however, we must be "watchful” of the "mantra of resilience”.

"On the banks of the Murray it's fantastic if you're resilient but that's no substitute for ... good water policy,” she said.