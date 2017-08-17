29°
Fawcett Bridge to close for load testing

17th Aug 2017 10:16 AM
MOTORISTS are advised Fawcett Bridge in Lismore will be temporarily closed from next Tuesday for work to be carried out.

Roads and Maritime Services will carry out tests on the bridge to determine its current load capacity as freight traffic volumes increase.

The Fawcett Bridge will be closed to traffic from Tuesday August 22 between 7pm and 5am so the work can be carried out as safely and efficiently as possible.

Work is expected to take three shifts, weather permitting.

Vehicles will be detoured via Ballina Street or Pitt Lane and motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow extra travel time, as delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work takes place.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.

Topics:  fawcett bridge northern rivers roads

