Favourite promises 'very exciting' modified sedan race

MAN TO WATCH: Queenslander Steve Jordan is a contender for race honours in Saturday night's 50-lap Golden Jubilee Modified Sedan main event at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. Tony Powell

QUEENSLAND'S Steve Jordan will be looking to continue his run of success at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway when he contests the 50-lap Golden Jubilee Modified Sedan feature race on Saturday.

Jordan has driven into the winner's circle on numerous occasions over past seasons at the Lismore track and again enters the Trevan Ford-sponsored main event, which celebrates 50 consecutive racing seasons at the Lismore Showground, a firm favourite.

"I've certainly had a good run at Lismore in the modified sedans and I really like the track which requires plenty of concentration,” Jordan said.

"The 50 laps on a circuit like Lismore, that is almost a circle, will mean you have to be on your game throughout the event. It should be a very exciting race for the fans to watch.”

Jordan brings a wealth of experience to Lismore courtesy of his previous seasons racing in the super sedan ranks.

He had some great years in the category, highlighted with his win in the Australian championship for the 2010-11 season at Tasmania's Latrobe Speedway.

While in good form, Jordan admits he won't have things all his own way and he will face some tough opposition.

"There are some good drivers entered for this night at Lismore and I am certain the feature race will be a very tough contest,” he said.

Lismore star Greg Worling stakes a legitimate claim for victory carrying the home track advantage, while Max Clarke also comes into very strong reckoning.

Clarke won the 2011 Australian championship for modified production sedans at Lismore, so he does not have to prove anything when it comes to ability.

Rodney Pammenter, Jordan Biviano and Gerry Flood are also pre-race main event favourites, setting the scene for what promises to be an enthralling 50-lap contest.

Meanwhile, wingless sprintcar drivers will be chasing points in another round of the Lismore Workers' Club Driver to America series.

This upcoming round takes on considerable interest as only five points separates the top three in the current standings. Michael Butcher (435 points), leads over Jacob Jolley (430) and Brad Claridge (430).

Racing for production sedans, junior sedans, street stocks and stock cars will support the modified sedan and wingless sprintcar events.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.