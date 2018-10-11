Menu
Uber Eats has launched in a Northern Rivers town.
Uber Eats, coming to a town near you

11th Oct 2018
BYRON residents will soon be able to get their favourite foods delivered to their door as the latest town to be home to Uber Eats.

The delivery service will be available in some locations from October 17 and local restaurants are encouraged to get involved.

Also established overseas, Australia has seen the introduction of the service including Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Newcastle and more.

Anjuli Steffen, Uber Eats Queensland State Manager, said: "We've been incredibly pleased with how foodies across Australia have embraced Uber Eats as a new way to get the food they love, delivered to their door at the touch of a button.

"We're excited to start planning the launch of Uber Eats in Byron, bringing a convenient and reliable way for people to get the food they love; opening up new economic opportunities for delivery partners; and enabling restaurants and chefs to connect with more customers.

"We're keen to hear from local restaurants interested in online food delivery and are very excited about Byron's emerging foodie scene and strong restaurant selection."

The service will also see new job opportunities.

"Uber Eats also offers locals with a flexible way to earn money, particularly in the evenings, and people can learn more or sign up online," Mr Steffen said.

"The uptake for Uber has been strong in Byron so we are confident our Uber Eats offering will also be well received."

Delivery from this date will be available to Byron CBD and surrounding areas including up to the industrial estate, with an expansion planned at a later date.

Getting the food is as easy as ordering through the app. First you'll see the restaurant accept and start preparing. When the order's ready, a nearby Uber partner - in a car or on a bike or moped - will go to the restaurant to pick it up. Next, they'll drive or ride to you. Progress can be tracked on the map.

