Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CALLED OUT: Firefighters respond to a property on Wentworth St.
CALLED OUT: Firefighters respond to a property on Wentworth St. Alistair Brightman
News

Faulty machinery blamed for fire in Warwick

Elyse Wurm
by
14th Nov 2018 7:18 AM

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a property on Wentworth St about 11pm last night after a blower machine caught fire.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a person was on scene when the machinery caught fire and managed to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters attended the property as a precaution and investigated the shed where the fire started.

The spokesman said faulty blower assembly was confirmed as the cause of the fire.

No property was damaged in the fire and no one sustained any injuries.

Firefighters left the scene about midnight.

faulty machinery assembly fire machinery fire queensland fire and emergency services
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Tense moments during debate over future of Lismore building

    premium_icon Tense moments during debate over future of Lismore building

    Council News THE tenants had asked the council for a peppercorn rent of just $41.08 a month.

    Family's shock after fatal crash: 'We have to stop this'

    premium_icon Family's shock after fatal crash: 'We have to stop this'

    News Inquest raises concerns about monitoring of elderly drivers

    Woman’s haunting cry during fatal attack

    premium_icon Woman’s haunting cry during fatal attack

    Crime Neighbours tell of the terrifying final moments in Tweed stabbing.

    DRONES: Where you can and can't fly on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon DRONES: Where you can and can't fly on the Northern Rivers

    Technology Not complying with the rules can result in large fines

    Local Partners