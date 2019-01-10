‘Fat-phobic’: Aussie brand charging more for plus size

Peter Alexander is charging more for its ‘Choose Sleep’ nightie in plus sizes. Picture: Peter Alexander

A LEADING Australian designer has been labelled 'fat-phobic' and accused of discrimination after demanding plus size customers pay more for the same item of clothing than standard size customers.

Peter Alexander is charging $10 more for a nightie in diverse sizing ($79.95), compared to the same garment in XS-XL ($69.95) sizing.

The sleepwear brand has been savaged online, with Facebook users circulating side-by-side comparisons of the PJs, and labelling the brand as "out of touch".

"I thought this was a joke," one Facebook user wrote when sharing the discrepancy.

Another deemed the decision "laughable."

News Corp Australia has contacted Peter Alexander for comment.

Peter Alexander's "Choose Sleep" nightie - in both plus and standard sizing - is made of 100 per cent cotton, with white and pink stripes, short sleeves and a round-neck collar.

This is not the first time a brand has been slammed over pricing differences between plus and standard size clothing.

Calvin Klein, ASOS, Boohoo, New Look and Old Navy have previously been criticised for charging more for curvy garments.

One Australian designer and seamstress said the inflated cost of the plus size garments was unjustified.

"The argument that the plus size items should cost more because they require more fabric doesn't stand up," she told News Corp Australia, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"If that's the argument then surely a size 8 should be priced differently to a size 10 or a size 12."

But another designer and fashion production expert said Peter Alexander was simply charging more for plus size garments because of increased fabric costs.

"It's because there's more fabric used. Fabric is usually sold per metre, so for a size 8 you could make two nighties, but for plus size, you'd only be able to make one nightie out of the metre (fabric)," the designer told News Corp Australia.

PLUS SIZE PRICING BACKLASH

In July 2016 ASOS came under fire for pricing discrepancies between a standard size and curve size Boohoo skirt.

"So cute when brands charge extra for the same dress in a couple of extra sizes," a customer tweeted.

Within hours, ASOS responded with the cryptic response, "they may look the same, but they have different pricing models and codes as they're classed as separate items."

Boohoo also responded, saying "prices vary from time to time and are subject to change."

Despite the public outcry for equal pricing, it seems the tradition remains alive and well, with a pricing discrepancy of $10.05 between a standard size and curve size pair of otherwise identical Calvin Klein briefs being sold on ASOS.

