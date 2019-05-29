Father's 'cowardly act' towards teen daughter

A Northern Rivers father will appeal his sentence after he assaulter his teen daughter.

A MAN who admitted to striking his daughter to the head multiple times has been released on bail and will appeal his sentence.

The man, who lives near Lismore and cannot be named, appeared in the dock of Lismore District Court on Tuesday.

His barrister, Sophie Anderson, said when he previously pleaded guilty to common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking or intimidation before the Local Court, his solicitor had asked for the matter to be adjourned for a sentencing assessment report and references to be prepared.

But that application was refused at the time and he was sentenced to a term of imprisonment.

Ms Anderson made a fresh application for the matter to be adjourned for the preparation of those reports.

She also asked that he be granted bail in the interim.

Judge Wells asked why bail was being sought and why it was not opposed.

Crown prosecutor Peter Woods replied that police had instructed them not to oppose bail.

He agreed when Judge Wells said it was "a very serious matter”.

"I can't imagine why bail should be granted in the circumstances,” Judge Wells said.

Ms Anderson said her client had no prior record and that a police statement of facts, which informed his original sentencing, would now be disputed.

"He is disputing that he ever punched (his daughter) with a closed fist,” Ms Anderson said.

"He agrees that he hit her. He agrees that he hit her between two and three times.”

Ms Anderson said there was "no doubt ... a degree of seriousness” to the incident, in which the man's 14-year-old daughter was injured.

But she asked for an intensive corrections order to be considered.

The court heard her client was "otherwise a hard-working member of the community” and that the incident involved discipline of the victim and a disagreement that "went downhill”.

"Usually people hit other people because they have greater physical strength,” Judge Wells said.

"It's a cowardly act.... and perhaps he could bear in mind that he was the adult in that situation.”

Judge Wells granted the adjournment and granted the man conditional bail with a $10,000 surety.

The matter was set down for hearing on July 24.