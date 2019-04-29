Father-son pair hit the race track

DRIVING DUO: David Russell paired with his father Geoff Russell in the Bathurst 6 Hour race held at Mount Panorama.

DRIVING DUO: David Russell paired with his father Geoff Russell in the Bathurst 6 Hour race held at Mount Panorama. Contributed

LISMORE driver David Russell paired with his father Geoff Russell in the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour race at Mount Panorama.

The father-son combination competed within the outright top three for the majority of the six-hour race in their Sherrin Rentals BMW 135i E82, finishing fourth outright, well ahead of several more powerful Class A entrants.

David set the Class B pole position starting from fourth on the grid and remained unchallenged for the Class B lead and victory for the entire race, six laps ahead of their closest Class B competitors.

A pit lane penalty was a minor setback from what was a perfect driving performance from David and his Bathurst veteran father Geoff.

David remained in third overall during the races in the closing stages, but late race turbo boost issues saw him get overtaken by the far more powerful Class A HSV Commodore R8 driven by Nathan Callaghan.

This is the sixth Bathurst endurance race class victory for David, who competed in this event to keep his Bathurst race mileage sharp ahead of the Supercar endurance races later in the year, while also being able to enjoy a strong racing experience with his father.

"We had a great time out there, our strategy was perfect and the car did not miss a beat until the closing stages,” David said.

"Even then it got us across the finish line in the overall top four and completely unchallenged for the Class B win throughout, so it was a good race for us.

"The team prepared the car perfectly and handled all of our stops very well.

"I'm pleased to add another Bathurst Class victory and outright top five to my tally, we raced hard all day and nothing is more rewarding than a strong result at the Mountain - no matter what you are driving.”

Geoff is a former speedway and sports sedan champion who also raced to a top six finish in the 1984 Bathurst 1000 with Rusty French.

"It was great to share this experience with my son. We had a very good race and a well prepared race car,” he said.

"While we really wanted that third place, a Class B car only has so much power and we got hunted down by a much faster car towards the end.

"We came here intending to win the Class B honours - and we dominated it, in qualifying and in the race, and to claim fourth overall was pretty special as well.”