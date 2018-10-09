Father-son duo win national title

WINNERS: The New South Wales team that won the FFA U1nder-3 National Youth Championships at Coffs Harbour.

FAR North Coast duo Christian and Chris Layland have become Australian champions after steering their NSW team to victory in the FFA U13 National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour.

Needing to win the final by three goals to claim the national title on goal difference, the Laylands claimed an incredible 6-1 victory over the competition leaders to secure the title.

In total, they finished with six wins and one loss, scoring 23 goals while only conceding four.

It was a trophy 14 years in the making with the duo first coaching together when Christian helped his father coach an U9s team in Casino back in 2004.

That was the start of a love affair with coaching which saw them continue to work together at youth and senior level at a number of North Coast clubs before Christian went on to coach in both Melbourne and Sydney.

Christian is currently preparing for his fourth season as part of the Western Sydney Wanderers coaching staff as they look to defend their National Youth League crown which they won in February this year.

Chris is now the Youth Technical Director for Byron Bay FC where the club has recently become the first in the region to launch a High Performance Program.

The Higher Performance Program is the first of its kind outside the big cities and is modelled on the A-League Academy programs run by clubs such as Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC.

In a Far North Coast first, youth coaches at Byron Bay will sign contracts worth up to $2000 with Byron Bay looking to attract the regions' best coaches to work with players aged 13 to 16.

They will run eight junior teams in its High Performance Program with both boys and girls catered for. These teams will provide a development pathway not only to Byron's Summer Youth League and senior teams, but also to NPL and A-League clubs in the cities.

"We want to help identify and develop talented players in the Far North Coast and help them on their way to becoming professional footballers," Chirs Layland said.

"Players from the country are born with the same talent and potential as city kids but lack the opportunity and high-performance coaching that youth needs to make it on the big stage."