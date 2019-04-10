Father-son duo set to race together

FAMILY AFFAIR: Geoff and David Russell will drive together in the Bathurst 6 Hour production race at Mount Panorama.

LISMORE international GT racer and supercar endurance co-driver David Russell will team up with his father Geoff Russell at this year's Hi Tec Oils Bathurst six-hour production race.

This premier Australian production car endurance race at Bathurst's legendary Mount Panorama circuit will mark the second time the father-son combination will compete together, the last time being at the 2003 Bathurst two-hour Production Car Showdown.

Both Russells possess vast experience of racing at Mount Panorama during each of their respective motor racing careers.

Geoff's links to Mount Panorama include a total of 10 Bathurst 1000s, highlighted by his top six finish co-driving with Rusty French in the 1984 Bathurst 1000.

David has raced to class victories in every six, 12 and 24-hour Bathurst production car and GT endurance race that he has finished since 2001.

He also raced as a Bathurst supercar enduro driver with Dick Johnson Racing, along with a seven-season tenure with Kelly Racing/Nissan Motorsport in supercars.

He was selected by Tickford Racing as a supercar endurance race driver in 2018, partnering Cameron Waters in the Monster Energy Tickford Racing Falcon.

"Dad has been by my side throughout my racing career and we have always talked about racing together again one day,” David said.

"The opportunity to do that at the Six Hour will be great and we are really looking forward to it.”

Geoff is equally as eager to partner up with his son, after watching David race on the mountain countless times across several different categories over the years.

"I couldn't ask for a more experienced co-driver for this race and the fact that he is my son makes it so much more special,” he said.

The Hi Tec Oils Bathurst race is held over the Easter weekend of April 19-21.

David has just returned from making a podium debut (third) in the Blancpain World Challenge GT Asia Series held at Sepang International Raceway over the weekend.