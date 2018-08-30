Father-son duo create hole-in-one history at Lismore

Anthony and Nick Magarry both hit a hole-in-one in the same round at the Lismore Workers Golf Club Saturday competition.

FATHER-son duo Anthony and Nick Magarry have gone into Northern Rivers golf folklore after both recorded a hole-in-one in the same round at Lismore Workers Golf Club.

It is a first for the Lismore club with no known cases of it happening in NSW or in Australia.

In the past five years there have been 60 hole-in-ones at Lismore in men's Saturday play-on average 12 per year.

In that time, there has only been four occasions where there have been two hole-in-ones at Lismore in the same competition.

The pair teed off together on the 10th hole with Nick achieving the feat on the next hole before Anthony hit his back on the second of the 18-hole competition.

Both used their eight iron club with neither having hit a hole-in-one before.

"It was a bit of a surreal feeling and I still can't believe it happened,” Anthony Magarry said.

"The club are checking with NSW Golf to see what sort of record it is.

"I looked it up online and the odds of it happening with two people in the one group was was 1.3 million to one.

"So I have no idea what it would be on top of that for a father and son.”

Anthony has been playing golf for about 15 years while 15-year-old Nick has been a regular in the Saturday competition for for the last few years.

Older son Jackson also plays but was not there to see it happen at the weekend.

"He's probably the more committed golfer at the moment and he was a bit annoyed it wasn't him,” Anthony said.

"It took us a while to find Nick's ball and we didn't realise it had gone in the hole at first.

"A lot of guys at the club are really excited and it was definitely a great feeling.”