Dad slams 4-year-old girl into pole

Nambour Plaza CCTV vision shows the father flinging his four-year-old daughter into a bollard.

UNFORGIVABLE was the word used to describe the actions of a Sunshine Coast father caught assaulting his four-year-old daughter at a shopping centre on CCTV.

A magistrate has condemned the father of a young girl after he dragged the child along the floor of the Nambour Plaza inside Big W and flung her into a security bollard, the Sunshine Coast Daily reports.

The man, who cannot be named, appeared at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to the aggravated breach of a domestic violence order and the breach of probation.

The shocking footage captured on store CCTV shows the father slam her "with force" into the pole.

The court heard witnesses at the scene saw the man bend down and verbally abuse the child before picking her up by the hood of her jumper and leave the plaza.

The police prosecutor said witnesses saw the child screaming and crying before being picked up by her father.

A store manager contacted police who attended the man's Coast home four hours later at 9.20pm, June 27.

The man was arrested and denied bail, spending the past 22 days behind bars.

The man's lawyer told the court at the time he was living with four children under the age of five.

She said he suffered from high levels of stress and exhaustion and the offending was out of character.

In an affidavit to the court the man's father revealed his brother died in a motorbike accident in 1997 and (the defendant) never got over it.

The father of the defendant said the man was never aggressive towards his children.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin told the man's his behaviour was "abhorrent" and "disgusting".

"You need to grow up," she said. "What you have done is unforgivable.

Ms Baldwin said the man assaulted a "defenceless little child" and marched her so hard her "little legs couldn't keep up".

She suggested the man had no empathy for human beings.

"You're probably just more concerned about losing your Centrelink," she said.

At the time of the offending the man was on a suspended sentence for a common assault charge. Ms Baldwin activated the six-month associated jail term.

She also sentenced him to a further 15 months' jail. The man was given a parole release date of January 26, 2019.

Child Protection Services are involved in the matters.