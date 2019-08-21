Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INCREDIBLE: A Northern Rivers man has won big in lotto.
INCREDIBLE: A Northern Rivers man has won big in lotto. Contributed
News

Father plans to spend $200K lotto win on family

Aisling Brennan
by
21st Aug 2019 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers father can't wipe the smile off his face after winning $200,000 in the lottery.

The New South Wales player won the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw today.　

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he couldn't believe his luck.　

""We are so excited, there were screams and lots of smiles,” he said.

"I've got a big smile on my face, that's for sure.”

The happy winner said he would be celebrating his win by spending time with his wife and family.　

"I am going to celebrate tonight by going for a long walk with my wife. We will watch the sunset and just enjoy the fact we've won.”　

When asked how he planned to use his prize, the man said he couldn't wait to enjoy it with his family.　

"We've already been talking about what we're going to do with the prize,” he said.　

"We are going to get a new fishing boat and go on lots of camping trips.　

"There are few other little things my family has said they want to do, so we will do that too.　

"We will be enjoying this prize for a long time to come.”　

lottery win lucky lotteries mega jackpot
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    New driving facility helps combat grief of losing LADS

    premium_icon New driving facility helps combat grief of losing LADS

    News AFTER the death of his son in a car crash, Rob Wells was determined to prevent other parents from going through the suffering his family endured.

    WATCH: Police thank community for hit-and-run arrest

    premium_icon WATCH: Police thank community for hit-and-run arrest

    Crime A man, 22, died after his bicycle was allegedly struck in June

    ‘Taken way too soon’: Pizza delivery driver named

    premium_icon ‘Taken way too soon’: Pizza delivery driver named

    News Heartfelt tributes paid to an 18-year-old Pizza delivery driver

    Meat co-op's latest product wins prestigious food award

    premium_icon Meat co-op's latest product wins prestigious food award

    Business Casino product wins national food industry award