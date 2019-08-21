Father plans to spend $200K lotto win on family

A NORTHERN Rivers father can't wipe the smile off his face after winning $200,000 in the lottery.

The New South Wales player won the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw today.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he couldn't believe his luck.

""We are so excited, there were screams and lots of smiles,” he said.

"I've got a big smile on my face, that's for sure.”

The happy winner said he would be celebrating his win by spending time with his wife and family.

"I am going to celebrate tonight by going for a long walk with my wife. We will watch the sunset and just enjoy the fact we've won.”

When asked how he planned to use his prize, the man said he couldn't wait to enjoy it with his family.

"We've already been talking about what we're going to do with the prize,” he said.

"We are going to get a new fishing boat and go on lots of camping trips.

"There are few other little things my family has said they want to do, so we will do that too.

"We will be enjoying this prize for a long time to come.”