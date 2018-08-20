Menu
Friends of Dylan Hesketh said the incident was out of character.
Father charged for shooting friend in buttock

by Tricia Hamilton
20th Aug 2018 1:15 PM
A FATHER of three is accused of shooting his friend in the buttock in the state's west over the weekend.

Dylan Hesketh was charged with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless wounding in company and fire firearm in manner likely to injure a person or property after a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right buttock.

Dylan Hesketh from Griffith is accused of shooting his friend in the butt at Darlington Point over the weekend.
About 9.35pm on Saturday, emergency services were called to a Kook Street address in Darlington Point following reports of a man being shot.

The 35-year-old man, believed to be a friend of Hesketh, was treated at the scene and taken to Griffith Hospital in a stable condition where he remains.

Police attended a house in Griffith last night at 5pm where Hesketh was arrested and taken into custody.

Hesketh's Facebook profile shows photos of the father with his three sons and friends describe him has 'doesn't have a bad bone in his body'.

One friend, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they believed the incident was the result of an accident and were shocked to hear of the incident over the weekend.

Hesketh was refused bail to appear before Hay Local Court today.

