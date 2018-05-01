Father of four loses everything in 'catastrophic' fire

Emergency services were called to a house fire at Clunes.

JUST hours after a fire destroyed a man's home, the community is already rallying to help him get back on his feet.

Anthony Taylor was cooking dinner at his Bexhill home about 7pm last night when, "within seconds”, his house was completely engulfed in flames.

Family friend Lisa Quinn, who has set up a GoFundMe page for Mr Anthony, said it was horrific.

"A huge and catastrophic fire has destroyed a great man's family home,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Anthony is a fantastic man and very proud father with a heart of gold who would help anyone he could at a time of need.”

A fire has destroyed a home at Bexhill. Photo courtesy of NSW FIre and Rescue Goonellabah.

Ms Quinn said Mr Taylor, a father of four, tried to save his but suffered from smoke inhalation and was rushed to Lismore Base Hospital.

"Upon return to his home, the house has been completely destroyed and has only been left with the clothes on his back,” she wrote.

"As a community it would be great if donations could be made to help Anthony back onto his feet after this absolutely devastating event which has destroyed his family home and everything he had.”