Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house at Clunes has been destroyed by a fire.
A house at Clunes has been destroyed by a fire.
News

Father of four loses everything in ‘catastrophic’ fire

1st May 2018 9:26 AM

JUST hours after a fire destroyed a man's home, the community is already rallying to help him get back on his feet.

Anthony Taylor was cooking dinner at his Bexhill home about 7pm last night when, "within seconds", his house was completely engulfed in flames.

Family friend Lisa Quinn, who has set up a GoFundMe page for Mr Anthony, said it was horrific.

"A huge and catastrophic fire has destroyed a great man's family home," she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Anthony is a fantastic man and very proud father with a heart of gold who would help anyone he could at a time of need."

A home near Bexhill has been destroyed by a fire. Photo courtesy of NSW Fire and Rescue Goonellabah.
A home near Bexhill has been destroyed by a fire. Photo courtesy of NSW Fire and Rescue Goonellabah.

Ms Quinn said Mr Taylor, a father of four, tried to save his but suffered from smoke inhalation and was rushed to Lismore Base Hospital.

"Upon return to his home, the house has been completely destroyed and has only been left with the clothes on his back," she wrote.

"As a community it would be great if donations could be made to help Anthony back onto his feet after this absolutely devastating event which has destroyed his family home and everything he had."

gofundme house fire richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Ashes removed from cemetery after car hits wall

    Ashes removed from cemetery after car hits wall

    News THE council has apologised for the situation, which forced staff to remove multiple ashes and plaques from the cemetery.

    • 1st May 2018 1:18 PM
    Have you seen this woman?

    Have you seen this woman?

    Crime Woman wanted over outstanding warrants

    • 1st May 2018 12:24 PM
    Neighbour's desperate attempt to save fire victim

    premium_icon Neighbour's desperate attempt to save fire victim

    News "Windows were popping out, we were trying to get people away"

    Woman 10 times over legal limit abuses police

    Woman 10 times over legal limit abuses police

    Crime The intoxicated, abusive woman denies drinking

    Local Partners