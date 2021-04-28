Father fined after letting child, 13, drive

A 50-year-old man faced Gladstone Magistrates Court for a traffic offence on Tuesday after he let his 13-year-old son drive.

A magistrate labelled a Gladstone man's interception by police as "unlucky" given his circumstances.

Ronald James Cox, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to permitting another to drive while unlicenced.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Cox's case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Police from Calliope Road Policing Unit intercepted a white Nissan sedan on Raglan Station Rd, Raglan at 2.30pm on April 4.

Once intercepted, police observed a young man was sitting in the driver's seat, an adult man in the passenger seat with two adult women in the back seats.

Police spoke to the driver who stated that he was only 13 and was not the holder of a driver's licence.

The passenger identified himself as the defendant and the child's father.

When questioned, Cox said they were returning home and his son kept asking him to drive.

Cox further stated they found a quiet road so that his son could drive.

Cox knew it was wrong to let his son drive on a road without a driver's licence and he was subsequently issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

When questioned as to the circumstances surrounding his offending, Cox told the court he wanted his son to get some experience and thought he was on an isolated road.

"The cops just happened to turn onto that road at that time and intercepted us," Cox said.

Mr Manthey said: "Well that is just pretty unlucky, honestly."

Cox was fined $100 with no conviction recorded.

