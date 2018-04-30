Toddler, 2, hurt in crash after dad falls asleep

A man has been charged after crashing his car when he fell asleep.

A 27-YEAR-OLD Griffith man has been charged after crashing his car in the Lismore CBD.

Police allege at 10.50pm on Friday night the Griffith man was driving along Keen Street when he fell asleep. His vehicle then collided with a parked car.

Police arrived soon after. The 27-year-old made certain admissions about drug use to police.

A two-year-old child was injured in the accident and had to be taken to hospital; police noted the child was seated in an incorrectly fitted child seat.

The 27-year-old was taken to Lismore Hospital for a drug test.

He was then taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with negligent driving, driving with child not restrained as prescribed, and driving whilst unlicensed.

Two outstanding warrants from Grafton Local Court were also executed. He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Further charges may be laid once the results of his blood analysis are known.