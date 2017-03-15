Father confident his daughter, 9 will have life-saving surgery

The Northern Rivers community has pitched in to help Paige Humphreys travel abroad for life-saving surgery.

A FATHER'S mission to fly his daughter overseas for life-saving surgery is looking promising thanks to a recent donation.

The Casino Lions Club together with a grant from the Australian Lions Foundation has donated $60,000 to support Coraki dad Andrew Humphreys raise funds to help his daughter Paige receive treatment abroad.

Paige, 9, suffers from a rare disease contracted at birth and urgently requires a specialised liver operation.

Mr Humphreys said the joint donation enabled the family to raise "one third of what was needed in "one hit”.

He is certain the family will be able to raise enough money to send Paige to the US to undergo the procedure.

"I have no doubt she'll get to Chicago in the first half of this year,” Mr Humphreys said.

When he told Paige of the $60,000 donation yesterday, Mr Humphreys said the little girl "was over the moon”.

Lions Clubs District Governor, Graham Jackson confirmed the donation and said dozens of applicants apply for Australian Lions Foundation nationwide.

Lismore rocker, Horace Bevan has worked with the family to hold the benefit.

He described the donation as "a confidence booster” for the fundraising effort in the lead up to the next Friday to coincide with Paige's 10th birthday.

The Go Fund Me campaign has raised $85,118 so far.