Crime

Infant 'likely to die' if life support turned off

by Elise Williams
17th Aug 2019 8:34 AM | Updated: 1:40 PM
THE father of a baby boy fighting for life after sustaining serious injuries has faced court charged with grievous bodily harm.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, this morning appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court following an investigation into injuries sustained by the seven-week-old baby last week.

On August 10, the baby boy was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with significant injuries.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

He has since been transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The court today heard the baby's father, who was alone with the child at the time he was allegedly injured, told police what had happened to the child was an "unfortunate accident".

While the court heard medical evidence suggested the tiny baby had fractured ribs.

The court was told the man, who wept throughout the entire hearing, was a suicide risk after telling nursing staff at the hospital he would end his life if the baby died.

The child is likely to pass away if life support is withdrawn, the court today heard.

The man was denied bail and will return to court on September 16.

