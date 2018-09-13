Menu
Contributed: Win News
Father and daughter seriously hurt in horrific crash

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Sep 2018 6:14 AM | Updated: 6:33 AM

A FATHER and daughter have suffered severe injuries in a serious car crash at Beerburrum overnight.

About 7pm emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle smash on Steve Irwin Way.

 

SERIOUS SMASH: A teenage girl has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after being trapped in a car with her father, after the vehicle struck a tree at Beerburrum.
Reports suggest the car was stuck in a tree and both the teenager and her father had to be cut free by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

It's believed the father suffered a medical episode before the car crashed.

 

SERIOUS SMASH: A teenage girl has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after being trapped in a car with her father, after the vehicle struck a tree at Beerburrum.
The girl was airlifted to the Lady Cilento hospital in Brisbane and the man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

