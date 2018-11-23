Tragic end to baby’s life revealed

The father allegedly believed the child was possessed by demons.

A FATHER accused of killing his nine-month-old girl told the mother he was taking the baby to an elder, but murdered her instead by throwing her into the Tweed River, police will allege.

The man left the woman and her other child in the car park of the Tweed Mall for 30 minutes on Saturday night while he dumped the baby - wearing only a nappy - in the nearby water, police claim.

Tributes left for the infant who died on Surfers Paradise beach. Picture: Glenn Hampson

After he returned, the homeless family sought shelter from bad weather for several hours before catching a bus from Wharf St, Tweed Heads, to Broadbeach, it is alleged.

Just over 24 hours later the baby's body was found washed up on Surfers Paradise beach, 30km north of Tweed Heads.

The man, whom NSW police claim is 47, was arrested at Broadbeach after Queensland police were called to a domestic violence incident involving the girl's 23-year-old mother.

Sydney Hamilton park at Surfers Paradise, where a homeless couple and their children lived. Picture Glenn Hampson

Documents filed by police at the Tweed Heads Local Court for the first time detail the alleged events of the final hours of the baby's life last Saturday.

It is alleged Queensland police visited the family at Broadbeach about 3am, finding the man and woman in an intoxicated state.

"Concerns were held for their ability to provide care and shelter for their children," the documents allege.

The family left Broadbeach for a home at Kingscliff, where they stayed before catching a bus for Tweed Heads about midday, police allege.

The family allegedly spent the afternoon in the vicinity of Chris Cunningham Park at Jack Evans Boat Harbour and Boyds Bay, during which time they spoke to another woman about her taking the baby.

The man allegedly told the girl's mother, "let them have this time to themselves to get to know each other".

After spending time with the girl, the woman allegedly handed the girl back, saying "I can't do it, I'm living on the street".

About 6.30pm that day the family allegedly sought shelter in the Tweed Mall from heavy rain.

Police will allege CCTV footage shows the couple pushing a trolley with the baby clad only in a nappy. The mother is holding her two-year-old son, who was also only wearing a nappy.

Soon after, they moved to the car park, it is alleged.

Police allege CCTV footage shows numerous sightings of the family in Broadbeach the following day without the baby.

The father appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday morning where his matter was adjourned to February 25.

Magistrate Jeff Linden approved a suppression order banning media from releasing the identity of the man, his family or the witnesses.