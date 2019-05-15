Fate sealed for town's Target store

SAVE OUR STORES: Despite meetings with Target Australia in March, mayors from Temora, Tenterfield, Eurobodalla and Gilgandra are disappointed the shopping giant will continue with plans to close their local stores.

IT IS a crushing blow for the Tenterfield community.

Last month, Tenterfield mayor Peter joined forces with mayors from Gilgandra, Eurobodalla and Temora in a meeting with Target Australia representatives to try and convince management to keep the much-needed stores open in these small towns.

However management has decided to continue with the closures, acknowledging it was a difficult decision.

In a statement released by Target Australia, a spokesperson said the business has responded to the mayors of councils covering Batemans Bay, Gilgandra, Temora and Tenterfield reconfirming the closure of the Target stores in these towns.

"The decision to close these stores was a difficult one and we were grateful for the opportunity to hear the councils' proposal of an alternative operating model for our stores in these regional locations," the Target spokesperson said.

"We have explored if this model or similar could work for Target in those stores, however we have ultimately concluded that this will not be feasible given the direction of our business.

"We are thankful for the time, collaboration, ideas and support of each of the councils, communities and our teams in these towns and we will continue to explore options to ensure our Target products including our full range online are available to our customers after the stores close."

In March, Cr Petty said the closure would greatly impact regional towns and centres where the discount department store was often the only key retailer in the region.

"It's more than just a retail shop for many communities," he said.

"To many towns Target is the only department store and is an essential service for rural and regional communities.

"The closure of Target stores will impact not only the towns they are in but the broader retail catchment areas, as it is not uncommon for shoppers to travel hundreds of kilometres just to shop with Target."

The store will close on August 24.