The Lismore Cup half-day public holiday is still going ahead.
Fate over Lismore Cup public holiday decided

Aisling Brennan
11th Mar 2020 12:30 AM
PLANS for the annual half-day Lismore Cup public holiday are still in motion, despite some Lismore City councillors trying to put a stop to it.

The Lismore City Council on Tuesday voted to reject a rescission motion calling for the cancellation of the half-day public holiday.

The council will now move forward with its plan to write to the state government to seek a half-day public holiday for the local races on September 24, 2020 and September 23, 2021.

Councillor Nancy Casson said she had put forward the rescission motion after speaking with business owners about the financial impact paying public holiday rates has on their budgets.

“I don’t think council should support an independent organisation at the expense of small business in the 2480 postcode,” Cr Casson said.

“People would have us believe the Lismore cup brings a lot of money to the town …. but it goes to the turf club.

“They can still prosper without it being a public holiday.”

But Cr Darlene Cook, who had previously raised her concerns over animal welfare in the horse racing industry, said it would be unfair on the Lismore Turf Club if the public holiday was cancelled.

“This is the third time in four months we’ve dealt with the public holiday,” Cr Cook said.

“It’s incredibly unfair for the turf club that their application has been thrown back and forth.”

Instead, Cr Cook proposed the council should work with the turf club to perhaps look at alternative solutions “in the future”.

Meanwhile, Lismore Chamber of Commerce president Sarah Smith said the half-day public holiday was an asset to the business community, despite the extra wage costs.

“If we want Lismore to grow, we need to get outside dollars and they only way we’re going to do that is promote these events,” Ms Smith said.

“We need to keep this public holiday and we need to promote Lismore as a place to come.

“It’s a local cup for local people that brings money to the local economy.”

Lismore Northern Star

