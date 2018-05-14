Fate of iconic tree to be decided at extraordinary meeting

Sherrie Yeomans, of Lennox Head, at the Fig Tree on Castle Drive after receiving news of the rescission motion on the cutting down of the tree.

Sherrie Yeomans, of Lennox Head, at the Fig Tree on Castle Drive after receiving news of the rescission motion on the cutting down of the tree. Marc Stapelberg

THE future of an iconic Lennox Head fig tree will be discussed in an extraordinary meeting of Ballina Shire councillors this week.

The meeting will take place from 5pm tomorrow and will see mayor David Wright, deputy mayor Keith Williams and fellow councillors Jeff Johnson and Phillip Meehan put forward a notice of motion to seek further advice.

The tree, on Castle Drive, was scheduled to be removed earlier this month as a result of some reports which suggested it was responsible for damage to a nearby home.

The notice of motion would see the council seek more information including correspondence relating to this structural damage, advice from Airwalk Tree Services about whether a tree root barrier would "rectify the matter for minimal expense” and a structural engineering report that offers "a higher level of certainty that the damage to the properties is being caused by the fig tree”.

A similar motion, raised through a matter of urgency by Cr Meehan at the April general meeting, was voted down.

If this motion is lost again, councillors will not be able to consider it again for three months.

Ballina Shire Council put no development restrictions in place to the two lots adjacent to the tree when it was subdivided in 1980.