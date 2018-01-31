Fate of controversial lake road to be decided by council

LETTERS OF SUPPORT: Members of the Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc committee with the signed letters they collected in support of keeping open the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head.

LETTERS OF SUPPORT: Members of the Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc committee with the signed letters they collected in support of keeping open the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head. Graham Broadhead

SUBMISSIONS on the redevelopment of the south-eastern precinct of Lake Ainsworth, including closing the eastern road, have now closed.

The issue, which has been very divisive in the Lennox Head community, is likely to be debated at the March meeting of Ballina Shire Council.

The Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc group, which has been lobbying to keep the eastern road open, was last week keen to show how many signed letters they have before handing them into council on Monday.

They spread the letters, each with a signature and contact information for the signatory, out on to a basketball court at the NSW Sport and Recreation Centre last Thursday. The group had permission from the centre's staff.

President of the group, Pip Carter, said there were more than 4000 letters in favour of keeping the road open, which follows on from the more than 4000 signatures they collected last summer.

Ballina's mayor, Cr David Wright, who has been critical of the some of the "inaccuracies” which have been put into print under the group's name, had previously said he would not take into account any form letters or a petition which did not have factual information.

But he said he would consider the latest letters, which he believed had corrected information from a previous letter.

Cr Wright has been consistent with his vote over several years in wanting the road closed.

He said if the council vote was tied, he would use his casting vote as mayor to go with the status quo, which he said would be the last decision of council, which is to close the road.

However, Mr Carter argues the status quo should be what is in place on the ground at the moment, and the road should stay open.