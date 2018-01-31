Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fate of controversial lake road to be decided by council

LETTERS OF SUPPORT: Members of the Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc committee with the signed letters they collected in support of keeping open the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head.
LETTERS OF SUPPORT: Members of the Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc committee with the signed letters they collected in support of keeping open the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head. Graham Broadhead

SUBMISSIONS on the redevelopment of the south-eastern precinct of Lake Ainsworth, including closing the eastern road, have now closed.

The issue, which has been very divisive in the Lennox Head community, is likely to be debated at the March meeting of Ballina Shire Council.

The Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc group, which has been lobbying to keep the eastern road open, was last week keen to show how many signed letters they have before handing them into council on Monday.

They spread the letters, each with a signature and contact information for the signatory, out on to a basketball court at the NSW Sport and Recreation Centre last Thursday. The group had permission from the centre's staff.

President of the group, Pip Carter, said there were more than 4000 letters in favour of keeping the road open, which follows on from the more than 4000 signatures they collected last summer.

Ballina's mayor, Cr David Wright, who has been critical of the some of the "inaccuracies” which have been put into print under the group's name, had previously said he would not take into account any form letters or a petition which did not have factual information.

But he said he would consider the latest letters, which he believed had corrected information from a previous letter.

Cr Wright has been consistent with his vote over several years in wanting the road closed.

He said if the council vote was tied, he would use his casting vote as mayor to go with the status quo, which he said would be the last decision of council, which is to close the road.

However, Mr Carter argues the status quo should be what is in place on the ground at the moment, and the road should stay open.

Lismore Northern Star
Parents in 'despair', but some hope after text message

Parents in 'despair', but some hope after text message

THE parents of a North Coast woman who went missing after getting off her plane said they were "taken to the depths of despair", but are now "hopeful".

Prostitute was 'paid $25,000' to stab murder victim

Jessica Honey Fallon has been accused of attempting to murder Murwillumbah man Michael Martin.

Court hears guns, knives, and balaclavas were used in brutal attack

50 YEARS: Huge milestone for Casino meatworks employee

MEATY MATES: David Forrester, John Cormick and Brian Olive. Mr Forrester worked for the meatworks for 52 years and is the Northern Co-operative Meat Company's longest-serving employee, while both Mr Cormick and Mr Olive have each been with the Casino company for 50 years.

Brian Olive started at the abattoir as a 16-year-old sweeping floors

Stray 'Godzilla' rescued from mango tree in Ballina

Fauna Fetcher Bridget Thomson and boyfriend David Mortimer with the lace monitor found high up a mango tree in Ballina.

"I get some pretty weird calls"

Local Partners