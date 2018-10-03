Fate of controversial $40 million development on agenda

HEAVY TRAFFIC: More than 200 locals turned out on Saturday morning for the Byron Deserves Better rally against the West Byron Developments.

THE immediate fate of a controversial Byron Bay subdivision proposal could be decided on Monday, when the Joint Regional Planning Panel meets in Byron Shire Council chambers.

The $40 million proposal by Site R & D Pty Ltd would divide six large lots into a 387-lot development, which includes 378 residential lots as well as two business and two industrial lots. The development is one of two proposed residential subdivisions in West Byron, and has been opposed by the council.

Two of the biggest issues listed by critics are the development's "unacceptable” impact on traffic movements along Ewingsdale Rd, and the environmental impacts on the low-lying Belongil Creek basin area, considered an important wetland.

There are major concerns about runoff from excess stormwater, which is currently absorbed by the existing landscape, due to "unsatisfactory” road and drainage design.

Together the new estates are forecast to add 14,000 daily car movements to Ewingsdale Rd, bringing the total traffic movements from 21,000 to 35,000.

Of the 2219 submissions received by the council in relation the development, only one submission was in support.

In its own report, the council said the DA had failed to adequately address the social, economic and environmental aspects of the development.

JRPP chairman Garry West said he couldn't predict whether a final decision would be made on the development on Monday.

"It's up to the panel if they think they've got sufficient information in front of them,” he said. "It's a very complex matter.”

And to make matters even more complex, in August the proponent launched proceedings in the Land and Environment Court against the council on the basis of a deemed refusal.

Deemed refusal proceedings can be launched once a designated time period for a council to approve a development expires.

Mr West said any decision made by the JRPP on Monday would help "inform” the Land and Environment Court.