Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Fate of $500k in developer donations decided

by Sarah Vogler
3rd Jun 2019 3:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland Electoral Commissioner has ruled that about $500,000 in developer donations collected by the LNP in the lead-up to last month's federal election can be returned to donors and not handed to the state.

Commissioner Pat Vidgen posted his reasons on the ECQ website today, revealing he has decided to "exercise the statutory discretion that exists under sections 276 and 308 of the Electoral Act 1992 to not recover amounts payable as a debt due to the State from political parties, subject to the Commissioner being satisfied that specified conditions have been met."

"This decision is based on careful consideration of the legal implications of the HCA's decision, the statutory powers and responsibilities of the Electoral Commission of Queensland under its enabling legislation, and public interest considerations related to the potential courses of action available on this matter."

Mr Vidgen said the public interest considerations taken into account included that the ECQ issued advice prior to the commencement of the Commonwealth laws on how parties could use the loophole before it was ruled invalid by the High Court and that "parties acted in good faith and in accordance with ECQ advice, and the receipt of unlawful donations arose from a genuine understanding that the receipt of the donations was lawful at that time.

He also believed recovery action "may jeopardise voluntary compliance and co-operation by stakeholders in the future".

More Stories

developers donations ecq lnp politics

Top Stories

    Snow way! Dumping of white stuff expected tonight

    premium_icon Snow way! Dumping of white stuff expected tonight

    Weather A NUMBER of forecasters, including the Bureau of Meteorology, have predicted snow and sleet in some parts of Northern NSW tonight and tomorrow.

    Two girls arrested after alleged pursuit, crash

    premium_icon Two girls arrested after alleged pursuit, crash

    Crime The vehicle allegedly failed to stop at a random drug testing site

    Hey Grinspoon, what about us?

    premium_icon Hey Grinspoon, what about us?

    Music The band has just announced an "extensive" tour of Australia