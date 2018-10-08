Fate of $20 million shopping centre to be decided

CCN Architects have designed a neighbourhood shopping centre for the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

CCN Architects have designed a neighbourhood shopping centre for the Epiq development at Lennox Head. Rebecca Lollback

THE fate of a proposed $20 million shopping centre is likely to be decided this month.

Ballina Shire Council has recommended the Epiq Shopping Centre, on Hutley Drive at Lennox Head, be approved by the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel.

The council's assessment report suggests the concerns raised in the eight submissions they received could be addressed through a host of conditions.

"Council recommends that the proposal be approved subject to ... conditions," the report said.

"These conditions are expected to mitigate any minor issues identified as part of the assessment."

The DA was lodged in August 17 last year and the proposal involves the construction of a neighbourhood shopping centre including a supermarket, speciality shops, cafe, car parking and landscaping and earthworks.

It's expected to include two buildings, including a liquor-licensed Woolworths supermarket and a 141 sq m outdoor dining area.

The plan, submitted by planning firm Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of Clarence Property Pty Ltd, allows for more than 270 car parking spaces and would have access from both Hutley and Snapper Drives.

The council report said the proposal was "consistent with the future desired character of the area" and that signage planned for the centre was "of a suitable scale and size" and would "not impede on any important views ... or reduce the quality of any vistas or views."

The panel will meet for a determination meeting on the shopping centre from 11.30am on Wednesday, October 17 at the Lennox Head Community Centre, 1 Mackney Lane, Lennox Head.