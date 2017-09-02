23°
News

Fatality driver found not guilty

The Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
The Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

THERE were gasps and tears of relief when the jury spokesman announced yesterday they had found Stevie Elizabeth Wappett not guilty for the death of her friend Alexandra Ryder.

Ms Wappett's family openly cried and hugged Ms Wappett when Judge Jennifer English said the jury had made the right decision.

"In a case like this there are no winners," she said.

"This young lady will have to live with her actions for the rest of her life."

But Ms Wappett was found guilty of a mid-range drink driving offence, fined $500 and had her licence suspended for six months.

Ms Ryder was standing on her seat at the time of impact with upper body out of the sunroof.

Topics:  car crash lismore court northern rivers court stevie elizabeth wappett

Lismore Northern Star
