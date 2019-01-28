Fatalities on the Richmond among hundreds nationwide

A BOOK with an insight and brief story on every Australian jockey who has lost their life riding a race horse has already earned rave reviews.

Their Last Ride - The Fallen Jockeys of Australia has been self-published by John H Payne, a 75-year-old from Orange in the NSW Central West.

"The book is not intended to reflect grief or sorrow on the part of those who have given their lives to riding racehorses, but rather reflect on them as individuals and to honour them for the ultimate sacrifice each has made,” Payne said.

Horse racing in Australia started, in a manner, with horses brought out on the First Fleet. They were "match races” and racing as we now know it was not held in any orderly fashion until the officers of the 73rd Regiment arranged a three-day carnival at Hyde Park, Sydney, in October 1810.

Following the regiment's departure in 1813, organised racing died off until Governor Lachlan Macquarie's replacement, Governor Brisbane, reluctantly supported racing at Camperdown and Bellevue Hill before his own departure in 1825.

The first official casualty of the turf was George Marsden, 25, who died at Parramatta hospital on January 16, 1847, after his mount and another fell at the Homebush course.

A new track was later laid at Randwick, on which the first meeting was held in May 1860, conducted by the Australian Jockey Club.

Up until then seven other jockeys had died in Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales.

By the end of 1879, another 28 riders had lost their lives with more than 130 jockeys killed in racing-related accidents before the start of the 20th Century, 20 years later.

Racing in this period, and for some years later, was conducted by virtually anybody, including hotels, bookmaker groups, charities benefiting hospitals, ambulance brigades or local communities, with rough tracks, no outside fencing, no inside running rails, no ambulance or medical staff, no casualty rooms and often, miles from any sort of hospital. Much of the racing was over hurdles and steeples of solid construction, with track surfaces varying greatly in quality.

Children as young as 11 or 12 were riding in races, with younger children engaged in riding trackwork, and very little official supervision was afforded to participants.

The vast numbers of jockey deaths continued until the mid-1920s, when racing generally came under the regulations of major clubs, improving safety, empowering stewards with more authority and enforcing the wearing of skull caps, which resulted in a rapid decline in the numbers of jockeys being killed or seriously injured.

However, despite all that, 938 jockeys have now lost their lives in racing-related incidents.

After eight years of research, author John Payne has, for the first time, recorded all of the jockeys' deaths and written a small piece about each.

He says the purpose of the book is to reflect on the jockeys as individuals.

He adds that there are few occupations where an ambulance follows you around while you're working, highlighting the danger of the trade.

Their Last Ride - The Fallen Jockeys of Australia, can be purchased on-line for $49.95 plus postage at www.theirlastride.com.au

Thomas Archie

May 26, 1890

Thomas Archie, son of Ah Chee, had ridden the winners of many principal races in northern NSW and Queensland. While riding at the inaugural Alstonville Athletic Club sports day meeting on Saturday, May 24, in front of a crowd of between 400 and 500, Archie was dislodged from his mount and thrown clear in a four-horse race, which carried a first prize of a saddle valued at five guineas ($10.50).

On landing, Archie suffered severe head injuries and concussion, with efforts by club officials to revive him failing. This led to the telephoning of Dr Gaggin who, after arriving at the scene about 3am on Sunday, assessed his case as being hopeless and had Archie transferred to Lismore hospital, where he died the following Monday, having never regained consciousness.

Edwin 'Teddie' Darby

April 17, 1900

At a Ballina race meeting on Easter Monday, April 16, in the principal race of the day, the Tattersalls Club Handicap, jockeys "Teddie” Darby, riding Aeis, and Ruane, on The Cid, began quarrelling from the start.

While vying for the lead, they jostled each other before resorting to using their whips on one another.

Midway through the race, Darby fell, and was unconscious when assistance arrived. The youngster was taken to Ballina hospital where he died the following night, never regaining consciousness.

An inquest found that Darby, whose parents George and Elisa Darby lived in the Tamworth area, died through his own foul riding while carrying out a pre-conceived plan to prevent The Cid from winning. Ruane weighed out after finishing third with a nasty scalp wound inflicted by the butt of Darby's whip, having ridden much of the race in a dazed condition.

George Garrett

December 27, 1900

(died at Bundamba, Queensland;

had lived at Ballina)

At the Bundamba races on Boxing Day, jockey George Garrett, while riding Lady Val in the Trial Handicap, struck his leg on a post as the mare lugged to the inside of the track. It dislodged him, resulting in a compound fracture of the leg and the resulting fall fractured his skull.

He was taken to Ipswich hospital but his injuries were so severe that the 21-year-old died about 10.30am the following morning without regaining consciousness. Garrett was survived by his parents, George and Elizabeth, and his sisters, at Ballina, where the jockey had also lived.

Charles 'Fatty' Rowe

March 20, 1915

"Fatty” Rowe, based at Casino for five years, was riding the pony Zara in the second race, the Maiden Hcp, at the Lismore Trotting and Pony Club race meeting on Saturday, March 20.

After travelling about two furlongs (400m), Master Willy, ridden by T Lynch, was running second, when it crashed to the turf after clipping the heels of the leader, Clanda, which had slowed, bunching the field.

The fall impacted on Zara, directly behind the leaders, causing it to also come to grief.

The starter, Mr J Harley, was the first on the scene, where he found Lynch to be not seriously hurt, but on assessing the condition of Rowe despatched him immediately to Dongrayald Private Hospital where the 28-year-old son of a Braidwood butcher died later the same night without regaining consciousness.

It had not been the intention of Rowe to ride at the meeting but on being pressed to ride Zara, he accepted the offer, resulting in fatal consequences. The funeral left the hospital on Sunday, March 21, for the the Casino cemetery, the funeral said to be among the largest to have been seen at Casino.

On the same day as the accident involving Charles Rowe, jockey Frederick Welch lost his life in an accident at the Ascot (Eagle Farm) race meeting in Brisbane.

Leslie Frederick Brown

December 24, 1975

Les Brown, who had won many races on front-runners, was seriously injured while riding trackwork at the Lismore racecourse on Wednesday, November 12. He died in Lismore Base Hospital on Christmas Eve.

Serving his apprenticeship in Brisbane after moving there from Innisfail, Brown became a champion jockey on the Albion Park sand track, which suited front-runners.

In 1952, Brown left Brisbane, linking up with the Murwillumbah trainer Jim Walsh, before moving to Lismore about 1969, often returning to Brisbane to ride on request.

The remains of the son of Ernest Thomas and Bertha Elizabeth Brown were later interred in the Lismore Lawn Cemetery.

Iris Jean Nielsen

(nee Joyce)

March 19, 1988

Iris Nielsen, 38, originally from Toowoomba, became the first female jockey racing fatality in Australia when she died after falling with her mount, Happy Zephyr, in the Association Stakes (1200m) at Lismore on Saturday, March 19.

Former Nowra galloper Tropo, ridden by Johnny Hutchings, had fallen in front of Happy Zephyr when leading by about two lengths with 600m to run.

Happy Zephyr clipped the heels of another horse as Nielsen attempted to avoid the already fallen Tropo, also bringing down a third horse as she fell.

Nielsen, who had won on Happy Zephyr at Casino the previous Saturday, had indicated to her husband, Broadwater trainer Gary Nielsen, and their nine-year-old daughter Rebecca, that she would retire from race riding after the race due to continuing back pain.

Her husband later said that had she not have been asked by connections to ride Happy Zephyr on that fateful day, she probably would not have ridden again.

Happy Zephyr was trained by Kevin Nipperess, for whom Nielsen - who had never served an apprenticeship and therefore rode without any allowance - had enjoyed much success, winning more than 80 winners for the stable from her total of about 200 career winners, including victories in the Ballina and Lismore cups on Silver Magnum.

The Lismore Turf Club abandoned the final race on the program and the Ballina Jockey Club later established the Iris Nielsen Ladies Invitation Cup in honour of the pioneer lady rider, conducted annually and restricted to female jockeys (until 2015).

The remains of Iris Nielsen were interred in the cemetery at East Ballina. Her husband, Gary Nielsen, was a director of the Ballina Jockey Club.

As well as being the first female jockey to die in a race fall in Australia, Nielsen is the only one of a total of 17 Australia-wide in New South Wales.