Body discovered after fatal housefire in Wivenhoe Hill

A FATAL house fire in Wivenhoe Hill is believed to have killed a 60-year-old man.

Police are investigating a fatal house fire which occurred in Wivenhoe Hill, near Somerset last night.

Emergency services were called to the Logan Inlet Rd address at 10pm last night to find the house destroyed by fire.

A body was found inside the home and forensic tests are under way to identify it.

The resident, a 60-year-old man is unaccounted for with police preliminary inquiries indicating, he was believed to have been home at the time.

A crime scene has been established as officers work to determine the cause of the fire.