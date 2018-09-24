Fatal skydiving plane crash in spotlight after tragedy

A CORONER says he hopes friends and families of people killed in the fatal Caboolture parachuting plane crash get some answers this week.

Caloundra instructor Juraj Glesk was killed in the 2014 crash, as were pilot Andrew Aitken, instructors Glenn Norman and engaged couple Joey King and Rahuia Hohua.

On Monday, Brisbane Coroners Court was told the plan was for the plane to fly to 10,000-14,000 feet.

There, above a designated drop zone, tandem skydives would be performed.

But the Cessna U206 crashed just moments after take-off on 22 March that year.

Coroner Terry Ryan heard police and ATSB investigators found the impact was "not survivable".

Possible reasons for the crash are being examined this week at an inquest, which some relatives of those who died are attending.

Mr Ryan thanked them for coming, saying he hoped the inquest could provide some answers.

Sergeant Gregory Price of Burpengary forensic crash unit said he was at the scene within 30 minutes of the crash.

Most aircraft wreckage was destroyed in a post-impact fire, he told the inquest.

Observers believed the plane " banked suddenly to the left", crashing on its left wing tip.

Mr Price said most witnesses thought the aircraft was "under full power" and it seemed like a normal take-off.

ATSB investigator Eric Blankenstein said the Cessna rolled after reaching about 150-200 feet.

Aircraft seating was modified for skydiving and the pilot seat and rail was examined.

The inquest will examine if a secondary seat stop modification should've been fitted to the aircraft.

Mr Blankenstein said a possible "seat slide event" affecting the pilot's ability to maintain control was explored.

He said Mr Aitken was a very experienced pilot familiar with the local area.

He said some witnesses believed the Cessna engine briefly lost power, but none said the engine was "coughing or sputtering or anything like that."

Engine assembly remnants were disassembled and inspected.

Mr Blankenstein said no mechanical defects were found but it wasn't confirmed if power reduction had occurred.

About 90 per cent of the Cessna was destroyed.

Coroner Ryan is expected to travel to Redcliffe on Monday afternoon for a Cessna viewing.

Seven groups of passengers were booked to fly on the day of the crash.

A passenger who jumped on a successful earlier flight is among witnesses expected to give evidence on Tuesday.

The inquest continues. -NewsRegional