Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN has died following a two-car crash north of Coffs Harbour.
A MAN has died following a two-car crash north of Coffs Harbour. Matt Deans
News

FATAL: Man dies in hospital following two-car crash

Jasmine Minhas
by
16th Jul 2019 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died following a two-car crash north of Coffs Harbour.

Emergency services were called to Eggins Dr at Arrawarra on Monday at around 4pm following reports of a crash involving a 24-year-old female driver and her 80-year-old male passenger travelling in a Toyota, and a 26-year-old female driver in a Mazda.

It is understood the Toyota was travelling north while the Mazda was southbound at the time of the incident.

The elderly passenger was trapped in the vehicle and was freed by emergency services.

NSW Ambulance Media said the man was suffering shoulder and chest pain and was immediately transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital where he was placed into an induced coma.

The man, however, died this morning.

The two other occupants were uninjured.

The vehicles have since been seized by police as investigations continue.

More Stories

arrawarra coffs harbour fatal crash two car crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Breaking POLICE have released images of a vehicle they believe may have been involved in the death of Mullumbimby man Tim Watkins last month

    10 most expensive homes sold here this week

    premium_icon 10 most expensive homes sold here this week

    Property Three properties sold for more than $1 million

    New bore sites to ease Tenterfield water shortage

    premium_icon New bore sites to ease Tenterfield water shortage

    Environment Hope for shire with four potential bore sites identified

    Man to face trial over allegations he incited police deaths

    premium_icon Man to face trial over allegations he incited police deaths

    Crime The Eden Creek man has been in custody since late 2017