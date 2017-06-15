FATAL IMPACT: Witness account helps unravel what went wrong

A white Holden Commodore was hit by a train at a road crossing near Summerland Way and Andrew Street.

A HARROWING account of yesterday's railway crossing fatal by an eye-witness has been revealed.

An eye-witness allegedly saw the shocking moments before a Kyogle woman, 60, and her dog were killed at a level rail crossing near in town on Wednesday morning.

The Office of Transport, Safety and Investigation chief investigator, Mick Quinn explained what the witness told one of OTSI investigators.

"We've heard from one witness that the vehicle actually stopped short of the crossing ... and baulked and then progressed again onto the tracks," Mr Quinn said.

"Whether that's true or not we don't know."

Mr Quinn said the train driver involved and his account would be crucial to help verify the eye-witnesses story.

He expected the driver to be interviewed today.

At this stage in the investigation, Mr Quinn said OTSI understood " all of the appropriate things were done (by the train driver) coming into a level crossing".

Transport authorities and police continue to scrutinise the circumstances that led to tragic impact.

A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning. Marc Stapelberg

Where the investigation is at so far

The train's CCTV footage and data logsMr Quinn said would reveal the speed and breaking action of the passenger XTP involved to help paint a clearer picture of the fatality.

Mr Quinn said OTSI canvassed numerous scenarios, such as bad weather, that could have led to the deadly incident.

"There's the possibility that it stalled, there's possibility she (the deceased) had some sort of mechanical failure. These are all the sort of options that we need to look at," he said.

From what Mr Quinn understood, there were two dogs in the car at the time that may have played a role.

According to an eye-witness account, Mr Quinn said a second dog escaped the car but was to be confirmed.

Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Doug Connors said the car would undergo a mechanical examination and its results would form part of a Coronial brief.

The train returned to Sydney for repairs and was expected to operate in days.

Will the road crossing change?

A barricade, signage and lights generally define an active level crossing while a passive crossings were distinguished with signage.

The crossing where the woman in Kyogle was killed was passive.

Changes to the crossing following the incident was yet to be determined, Mr Quinn said.

"It is on the radar with the (Office of National Rail Safety) regulator, but it's a complex issue that can't besolved that easy," he said.

Any changes to the crossing must be evaluated and made by the regulator, the Office of National Rail Safety regulator.

The OTSI can only make recommendation to the regulator on rail crossing upgrades.

"Ultimately The (Office of National Rail Safety) regulator is responsible for ensuring the crossing meet certain standards, criteria and safe," Mr Quinn said.

The regulator and the Level Crossing Strategy Council focus on improving level crossing safety.

Australian Rail Track Corporation spokesman, Bas Bolyn said one of the council's aims to of the council is was to "develop and oversee an annual Level Crossing Improvement Program."

Mr Bolyn said the program helps supports funding level crossing upgrades and initiatives such as safety awareness campaigns and assists with crossing upgrades.

Mr Quinn said there was "not just a one stop fix" to problems with railway intersections.

"There have been accidents with active crossings too." Mr Quinn said.

"Having flashing lights and bells don't necessarily prevent everything.

"The infrastructure is there but the responsibility lies heavily with the driver of the vehicles."

He referred to a multi-faceted approach involving community awareness, advertising campaigns and appropriate infrastructure as the most effective way to reduce serious injuries and fatalities at road crossings.

Use NSW Transport's Public Level Crossing Finder above to find how many passive or active crossing are in your area.

How many passive crossings are on the North Coast?

About 75 public road level crossings exist along the north coast railway line between Lawrence Rd, 50km North of Grafton, to the Queensland border.

Passive crossings make up about 79% of the 23,500 railway level crossings around Australia.

In the latest Rail Safety annual report by the Office of National Rail Safety regulator, there were two level crossing fatalities between 2011 and 2016.

Until recently there were around 30 level crossing crash fatalities every year, according to the regulator

These numbers are declining, however there are still multiple fatalities every year and collisions resulting in serious injuries.

Most railway level crossing crashes happen at sites that drivers use regularly, at active level crossings on dry, straight roads.

Anyone who may have seen the crash and haven't made a statement to police is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.