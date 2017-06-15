21°
News

FATAL IMPACT: Witness account helps unravel what went wrong

Claudia Jambor
| 15th Jun 2017 4:08 PM
A white Holden Commodore was hit by a train at a road crossing near Summerland Way and Andrew Street.
A white Holden Commodore was hit by a train at a road crossing near Summerland Way and Andrew Street. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HARROWING account of yesterday's railway crossing fatal by an eye-witness has been revealed.

An eye-witness allegedly saw the shocking moments before a Kyogle woman, 60, and her dog were killed at a level rail crossing near in town on Wednesday morning.

The Office of Transport, Safety and Investigation chief investigator, Mick Quinn explained what the witness told one of OTSI investigators.

"We've heard from one witness that the vehicle actually stopped short of the crossing ... and baulked and then progressed again onto the tracks," Mr Quinn said.

"Whether that's true or not we don't know."

Mr Quinn said the train driver involved and his account would be crucial to help verify the eye-witnesses story.

He expected the driver to be interviewed today.

At this stage in the investigation, Mr Quinn said OTSI understood " all of the appropriate things were done (by the train driver) coming into a level crossing".

Transport authorities and police continue to scrutinise the circumstances that led to tragic impact.

 

A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning.
A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning. Marc Stapelberg

Where the investigation is at so far

The train's CCTV footage and data logsMr Quinn said would reveal the speed and breaking action of the passenger XTP involved to help paint a clearer picture of the fatality.

Mr Quinn said OTSI canvassed numerous scenarios, such as bad weather, that could have led to the deadly incident.

"There's the possibility that it stalled, there's possibility she (the deceased) had some sort of mechanical failure. These are all the sort of options that we need to look at," he said.

From what Mr Quinn understood, there were two dogs in the car at the time that may have played a role.

 

A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning.
A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning. Marc Stapelberg

According to an eye-witness account, Mr Quinn said a second dog escaped the car but was to be confirmed.

Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Doug Connors said the car would undergo a mechanical examination and its results would form part of a Coronial brief.

The train returned to Sydney for repairs and was expected to operate in days.

 

A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning.
A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning. Marc Stapelberg

Will the road crossing change?

A barricade, signage and lights generally define an active level crossing while a passive crossings were distinguished with signage.

The crossing where the woman in Kyogle was killed was passive.

Changes to the crossing following the incident was yet to be determined, Mr Quinn said.

"It is on the radar with the (Office of National Rail Safety) regulator, but it's a complex issue that can't besolved that easy," he said.

Any changes to the crossing must be evaluated and made by the regulator, the Office of National Rail Safety regulator.

The OTSI can only make recommendation to the regulator on rail crossing upgrades.

 

A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning.
A 60-year-old woman was killed when an XPT train hit the car she was in at Kyogle this morning. Marc Stapelberg

"Ultimately The (Office of National Rail Safety) regulator is responsible for ensuring the crossing meet certain standards, criteria and safe," Mr Quinn said.

The regulator and the Level Crossing Strategy Council focus on improving level crossing safety.

Australian Rail Track Corporation spokesman, Bas Bolyn said one of the council's aims to of the council is was to "develop and oversee an annual Level Crossing Improvement Program."

Mr Bolyn said the program helps supports funding level crossing upgrades and initiatives such as safety awareness campaigns and assists with crossing upgrades.

Mr Quinn said there was "not just a one stop fix" to problems with railway intersections.

"There have been accidents with active crossings too." Mr Quinn said.

"Having flashing lights and bells don't necessarily prevent everything.

"The infrastructure is there but the responsibility lies heavily with the driver of the vehicles."

He referred to a multi-faceted approach involving community awareness, advertising campaigns and appropriate infrastructure as the most effective way to reduce serious injuries and fatalities at road crossings.

Use NSW Transport's Public Level Crossing Finder above to find how many passive or active crossing are in your area. 

How many passive crossings are on the North Coast?

About 75 public road level crossings exist along the north coast railway line between Lawrence Rd, 50km North of Grafton, to the Queensland border.

Passive crossings make up about 79% of the 23,500 railway level crossings around Australia.

In the latest Rail Safety annual report by the Office of National Rail Safety regulator, there were two level crossing fatalities between 2011 and 2016.

Until recently there were around 30 level crossing crash fatalities every year, according to the regulator

These numbers are declining, however there are still multiple fatalities every year and collisions resulting in serious injuries.

Most railway level crossing crashes happen at sites that drivers use regularly, at active level crossings on dry, straight roads.

Anyone who may have seen the crash and haven't made a statement to police is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  kyogle level crossing northern rivers community northern rivers emergency services northern rivers fatalities northern rivers roads northern rivers transport train crash

Fire ignites at Goonellabah Tavern

Fire ignites at Goonellabah Tavern

A FIRE broke out in the airconditioning unit.

'The show will go on': Lismore Aviation Expo

Rotorwing Helicopter Services is one of many local and interstate businesses that will be featured at the Lismore Aviation Expo. Rotorwing will have static displays as well as offering joy flights.

Lismore Aviation Expo to go ahead despite the recent wet weather.

Minister dodges questions about Lismore flood review

Lismore City Council unanimously resolved to request an independent review from the State Government on Tuesday night.

Asked why council wasn’t informed about the independent flood review

Kickstarter campaign hits 270% of target in 48 hours

Photos of the Seed and Sprout metal Bento Lunch Boxes from their Kickstarter page.

Huge reaction to campaign for environmentally-friendly product

Local Partners

Butler Street is not going to back down

BYRON Shire Councillor submits a motion for June 22 council meeting to reconsider the rail corridor as a viable route for the proposed Byron Bypass.

Veteran Lifeline call centre volunteer shares experience

DEDICATED: Lifeline Northern Rivers call centre volunteer Alick Mitchell has been handling crisis calls for 10 years.

Alick Mitchell has taken thousands of crisis calls over the years

A musical audience with the king of Egypt

ON STAGE: The Pharaoh (played by Matthew Wood) and dancers in Ballina Players' upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat..

Ballina Player's new production opens this weekend

Coranderrk: History told in black and white

ON STAGE: Actor Trevor Jamieson (front) stars in the Ilbijerri Theatre Company and Belvoir production of Coranderrk.

Theatre piece tells a true story of aboriginal self-determination

Illy is ready to give us his Two Degrees

TOURING: Australian rapper Illy.

Rapper is coming back with new music in September

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

AN 118-YEAR-OLD painting has been discovered by New Zealand’s Antarctic Heritage Trust at Cape Adare in Antarctica.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Netflix: The 19 original movies to watch right now

Julian Barratt in Mindhorn.

No clue where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

MasterChef favourite Heston Blumenthal is a kid at heart

Heston Blumenthal guest stars in season nine of MasterChef Australia.

Acclaimed chef’s return will have contestants transcending food.

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1096 sqm block with rear...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Contact Agent

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

&quot;the Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

. Sneak Preview, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON*** "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!