Fatal hit and run accused cops death threats

AMID claims of death threats against him, the man accused of the hit and run killing of Tonia Jansen in Nimbin in April, has today been refused bail after he contacted police.

Jimi Knight, who is also known as Jimy Knight, faced Lismore Local Court on Friday charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing.

The Lismore Local Court heard Knight, 31, was on bail for separate charges at the time of the fatal accident, which killed Tonia Jansen, 62, and injured a 63-year-old after they were struck by the vehicle travelling eastbound on Cecil St, Nimbin and were thrown across the road.

Prosecutor Carrie-Lee Locke objected to bail being granted because he said there a strong case against Knight, including the fact he failed to assist the deceased and injured person after allegedly hitting them with his vehicle and fled the scene.

Magistrate David Heilpern said he agreed with Ms Locke's objections, stating Knight's previous criminal convictions and driving record there wasn't "a very strong argument" shown by his legal representation to grant bail.

Mr Heilpern said the charges were "extremely serious" and the prosecution had an "overwhelming" amount of evidence where they could provide witnesses that the defendant was the driver.

During the court hearing concerns were raised of Knight's safety, after allegations were made he had received indirect threats to his life by family members of the deceased.

Mr Heilpern said he acknowledge the risk to Knight and ordered that corrective services "pay very close attention" to any potential threats made.

"I accept that the defendant has some fears in the particular threats that were made," he said.

"That risk needs to be mitigated."

Knight can expect up to 12 months in custody before he faces court again over the fatal hit and run in Nimbin but will reappear before the court on other matters on July 10.