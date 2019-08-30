FATAL CRASH: Paramedic, doctor still to make statements

PARAMEDIC and doctor statements remain outstanding in the case against a man accused of causing a fatal January 1 crash, a court has heard.

Mitchell Geofrey Grimston, 21, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

The Casino man is facing a host of charges, accused of causing the New Year's Day crash that killed Jayden Hogan.

Police will allege Mr Hogan was Mr Grimston's front-seat passenger at the time of the crash.

Police have alleged the vehicle involved was travelling east on Sextonville Rd near Casino about 2.45am before leaving the road and striking an electrical supply box near Lakeside Drive.

The vehicle rolled and a passenger freed herself, while Mr Hogan was trapped as the vehicle caught fire.

Mr Grimston was later charged with manslaughter, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning death while driving under the influence, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death while speeding by more than 45km/h, causing bodily harm by misconduct, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving, high range drink-driving, speeding by more than 45km/h and failing to provide particulars to police.

Mr Grimston's solicitor, Peter Comerford, asked Magistrate Jeff Linden for a six week adjournment for charge certification to take place.

But the police prosecutor told the court the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had told her the brief of evidence was not complete.

She said statements from an ambulance officer and a doctor remained outstanding.

Mr Linden adjourned the matter to September 25.

Mr Grimston, who remains on bail, will not be required to appear in court on that date if he's legally represented.