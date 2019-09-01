Menu
ROAD CLOSED: Mullumbimby Road - between Gulgan and The Saddle Roads. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and check Live Traffic NSW for updates.
Fatal crash: One dead, two injured

Amber Gibson
1st Sep 2019 3:42 PM
AN ELDERLY woman has died and two men have been flown to hospital after two vehicles collided in Mullumbimby earlier today.

Emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Rd, about 2km north of Mullumbimby at11.45am after reports of a crash.

NSW Police were told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

Emergency services attempted to revive an elderly woman from the east-bound travelling vehicle, however she died at the scene.

An elderly man from the same vehicle, and a man in the west-bound travelling vehicle have been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in serious conditions.

Mullumbimby Road - between Gulgan and The Saddle Roads - is closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and check Live Traffic NSW for updates.

