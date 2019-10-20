Menu
The Newell Highway is closed in both directions about 15km south of Narrabri.
FATAL CRASH: Four Motorcycles, one car

Amber Gibson
by
20th Oct 2019 6:07 PM
NSW POLICE are currently at the scene of a serious collision at Kyogle.

About 1.45pm today, emergency services attended Summerland Way, near Runnymede Road, after receiving information about a serious crash involving four motorcycles and a car.

One of the motorcycle riders suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Another rider was also seriously injured and has been taken to Lismore hospital.

The driver of the car was trapped and has since been released.

The driver was also taken to Lismore hospital.

A crime scene has been established and Crash Investigations Unit are attending.

Investigations are continuing.

Traffic information:

The Newell Highway is closed in both directions about 15km south of Narrabri due to a crash involving a car and truck.　

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.　

Motorists needing to travel between Coonabarabran and Narrabri are advised to use the Oxley Highway and Kamilaroi Highway via Gunnedah instead, but this alternative route adds at least one hour to trips.　

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time.　

