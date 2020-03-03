Menu
Mitchell Grimston (middle) in May 2019, surrounded by family members when he was released on bail after facing charges of manslaughter at Lismore Local Court.
FATAL CRASH: Court to hear victim impact statements

Rebecca Fist
3rd Mar 2020 12:00 AM
A CASINO man responsible for a fatal car crash on New Year's Day last year has entered guilty pleas to the remaining charges against him.

Mitchell Geofrey Grimston, 21, faced Lismore District Court in an arraignment on Monday supported by members of his family.

Grimston was driving a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on January 1, 2019 in Casino that killed his front-seat passenger Jayden Hogan.

Mr Hogan, 24, died at the scene after he was trapped in the burning vehicle.

The car the pair were travelling in, along with a third passenger in the back seat of the vehicle, was travelling east on Sextonville Rd near Casino at about 2.45am, left the road and struck an electrical supply box near Lakeside Drive.

The car rolled and Mr Hogan became trapped as the vehicle caught fire.

Grimston entered guilty pleas to aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, cause bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of motor vehicle and not giving particulars to police.

The pleas were unchanged from pleas entered in Lismore Local Court on January 29.

On January 29, the Department of Public Prosecutions prosecutor withdrew several other charges against Grimston, including a manslaughter charge, and drink driving, high-range speeding and negligent driving charges.

On Monday, Judge Jeffery McLennan accepted Grimston's guilty pleas and listed the matter for sentencing on May 15.

Grimston remains on bail and the court will hear two or three victim impact statements at his next appearance.

