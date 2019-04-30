FATAL CRASH: Court postpones hearing over motorcycle death

A motorbike rider has died after a crash on the intersection of Ballina Rd and the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville.

A motorbike rider has died after a crash on the intersection of Ballina Rd and the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville. Marc Stapelberg

A WOMAN charged over a fatal Bruxner Highway crash will have to wait another week for the court to hear her matter after an adjournment was issued for the second time.

Krystyl Sloan-Rummery, 33, is facing charges of negligent driving occasioning death and failing to give way after colliding with a 39-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle east on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville on August 20, 2018.

The man died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Police will allege Ms Sloan-Rummery was travelling south on Ballina Rd and, as she entered the Bruxner Highway, collided with the rider.

The court heard the prosecution would have to further consider the charges against the woman.

Ms Sloan-Rummery was not present when her matter was mentioned for the second time before Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Her solicitor Vince Boss told the court he hoped the matter could be adjourned for a week because he had only received the charges on Monday morning.

"This matter was adjourned on the last occasion for the police to confirm the charges,” Mr Boss said.

"I've only just received the information today with which charges they're planning on proceeding with. I'm asking this matter be adjourned for one week so I can seek further instructions.”

Mr Boss said that his client had not attended court on Monday because she the court had not required her to be present.

"She contacted me on Friday to see if I'd heard anything,” he said.

"She's not on bail. I told her I hadn't heard anything and I said I would mention the matter.

"But I hadn't received (the charges) until this morning.”

Magistrate Roger Prowse granted the case be adjourned until Monday, May 6 but requested that a plea must be entered and a court attendance notice continue.